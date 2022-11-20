Previous
Many Faces of a Camel ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3246

Many Faces of a Camel ~

Loved the faces & these camels want to kiss you & be fed & cuddled..
Lots of baby calves, they are adorable. a link https://qcamel.com.au/
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! these put a huge smile on my face! how adorable!
November 19th, 2022  
