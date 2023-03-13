Previous
Lichen Close Up ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3359

Lichen Close Up ~

Such a difference in the lichen on these two palm trees only 2 meters apart.
Taken after a shower of rain!
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
Absolutely gorgeous. I love tree bark and I love lichen so this is a double fav
March 12th, 2023  
