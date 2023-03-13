Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3359
Lichen Close Up ~
Such a difference in the lichen on these two palm trees only 2 meters apart.
Taken after a shower of rain!
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5360
photos
75
followers
73
following
920% complete
View this month »
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
12th March 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
palm
,
trees.
,
tree.
,
trunk.
,
lichen.
Babs
ace
Absolutely gorgeous. I love tree bark and I love lichen so this is a double fav
March 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close