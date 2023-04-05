Sign up
Photo 3382
Early In The Morning - Down At The Lake ~
5 magpie geese all in a row....morning preening session!
I liked their reflections too.. It is magical early morning at the lake.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5383
photos
77
followers
74
following
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd April 2023 8:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
geese.
,
bird.
,
feathers.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely capture!
April 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
5 ducks all in a row. Lovely image.
April 4th, 2023
Babs
ace
All in a row at the beauty parlour.
April 4th, 2023
