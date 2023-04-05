Previous
Early In The Morning - Down At The Lake ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3382

Early In The Morning - Down At The Lake ~


5 magpie geese all in a row....morning preening session!
I liked their reflections too.. It is magical early morning at the lake.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely capture!
April 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
5 ducks all in a row. Lovely image.
April 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
All in a row at the beauty parlour.
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
