Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3381
Beautiful Crown of Thorns Flowers ~
after an overnight shower of rain.
Beware, under those leaves are huge thorns.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5382
photos
77
followers
74
following
926% complete
View this month »
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd April 2023 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
crown.
,
thorn.
Paul Chesney
Beautiful, Mum! I've put my 2nd New Coat Pic up. Could almost wear it now - Rainy & COOL!
April 3rd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
These are very pretty!
April 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful. My Mum's favourite plant. She always had a crown of thorns in a pot in her house when we were kids and both my sister and I were given cuttings when we got married too.
I did have one in the garden here in Australia a few years ago but unfortunately it died. Must get another one to remind me of Mum.
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I did have one in the garden here in Australia a few years ago but unfortunately it died. Must get another one to remind me of Mum.