Beautiful Crown of Thorns Flowers ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Crown of Thorns Flowers ~

after an overnight shower of rain.
Beware, under those leaves are huge thorns.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Paul Chesney
Beautiful, Mum! I've put my 2nd New Coat Pic up. Could almost wear it now - Rainy & COOL!
April 3rd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
These are very pretty!
April 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful. My Mum's favourite plant. She always had a crown of thorns in a pot in her house when we were kids and both my sister and I were given cuttings when we got married too.
I did have one in the garden here in Australia a few years ago but unfortunately it died. Must get another one to remind me of Mum.
April 3rd, 2023  
