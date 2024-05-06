Previous
My Friend The Harpist ~ by happysnaps
My Friend The Harpist ~


My friend Jill,

playing her Harp on stage & captured beautifully
in lighting!
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Valerie Chesney

Maggiemae ace
Fabulous take on what would be a lovely performance! fav
May 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
The lighting is beautiful on her. Terrific capture.
May 5th, 2024  
