Previous
Photo 3779
My Friend The Harpist ~
My friend Jill,
playing her Harp on stage & captured beautifully
in lighting!
6th May 2024
6th May 24
2
3
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5780
photos
73
followers
73
following
1035% complete
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
30th April 2024 7:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light.
,
friend.
,
stage.
,
harp.
Maggiemae
ace
Fabulous take on what would be a lovely performance! fav
May 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
The lighting is beautiful on her. Terrific capture.
May 5th, 2024
