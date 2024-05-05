Previous
Late Flight ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3778

Late Flight ~

nearly 4.30 pm & this Ibis flew across the lake!

Just managed to catch him!
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wonderful capture
May 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful shot !
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise