Raindrops On Everything ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3777

Raindrops On Everything ~

This Tree Fern really caught my eye!

Rain, Rain & more rain!
Inches in our rain gauge. .When will it stop.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Pretty little raindrops, like jewels on the fern , we are weary of too much rain too !!
May 3rd, 2024  
Beautiful
May 3rd, 2024  
