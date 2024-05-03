Previous
My All Year Round Flowering Anthurium ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3776

My All Year Round Flowering Anthurium ~

it must be in the right spot!

This plant is 5 years old & has not stopped flowering since the day I bought!

Very large flowers too.............
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise