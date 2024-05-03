Sign up
Previous
Photo 3776
My All Year Round Flowering Anthurium ~
it must be in the right spot!
This plant is 5 years old & has not stopped flowering since the day I bought!
Very large flowers too.............
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
Tags
flower.
,
plant.
,
anthurium.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 2nd, 2024
