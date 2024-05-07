Australian Wood Duck ..maned duck or maned goose (Chenonetta jubata) ~

Interesting info!

The Wood Duck is Australia’s most common duck & lives throughout Australia except for particularly arid areas.

Like most birds, the Wood Duck is preparing to become a parent during early spring.

But they aren’t nesting among the grasses – they nest in trees.



Wood Ducks form strong, life-long bonds, both parents help raise & care for their young once they’ve hatched.

While the female is up in the tree sitting on her 9 to 11 cream-coloured eggs,

the male stands guard on the ground to fight off intruders who might threaten his family.



Once the chicks hatch & are a few days old, their parents sit at the bottom of the tree & call for their chicks to join them.

If this doesn’t entice them out, the female will teach her ducklings to jump out of the nest.

She repeatedly flys between the nest & the ground, calling out to her chicks as she goes.



You may be shocked at first to see tiny ducklings falling from a tree.

Don’t worry though, these little fluff balls are very light and once they’ve bounced a few times, they just shake themselves off.



