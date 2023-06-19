Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3457
Four Ducks Playing.. Follow The Leader ~
Another filler..
I so look forward to going to the lake with my camera (soon.)
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5473
photos
77
followers
76
following
951% complete
View this month »
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th June 2023 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
ducks.
,
reflection.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close