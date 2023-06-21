Sign up
Photo 3459
Three Pigeons in A Tree ~
A filler.
A favorite tree at the lake always has pigeons.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
2
0
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th June 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree.
,
lake.
,
pigeons.
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
July 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
They blend in so well, lovely shot.
July 17th, 2023
