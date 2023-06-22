Previous
Cormorant Drying It's Beautiful Feathers ~ by happysnaps
Cormorant Drying It's Beautiful Feathers ~

Another filler..

A very tiring day. check up with my specialist.
more blood taken for tests.
another ultra-sound.
home for a nap.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections. Hope all is well Valerie, you obviously still need to rest xx
July 18th, 2023  
