Photo 3460
Cormorant Drying It's Beautiful Feathers ~
Another filler..
A very tiring day. check up with my specialist.
more blood taken for tests.
another ultra-sound.
home for a nap.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lake.
,
reflection.
,
feathers.
,
rocks.
,
wings.
,
cormorant.
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections. Hope all is well Valerie, you obviously still need to rest xx
July 18th, 2023
