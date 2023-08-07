Previous
A Very Windy Day ~ by happysnaps
A Very Windy Day ~

We went for a drive along the esplanade at Mooloolaba..
So windy but, I liked how the spray is blown off the crashing waves.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing to see!
August 7th, 2023  
