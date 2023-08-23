Sign up
Previous
Photo 3521
I Spy A Swan ~
As I snapped this photo this beauty turned to look at me!
Since my time in hospital this is only the second time I have been to the lake,
I was so happy to see this swan.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5522
photos
76
followers
75
following
964% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th August 2023 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
black.
,
bird.
,
swan.
Corinne C
ace
A rare sight and a beautiful bird!
August 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
So pleased you got to the lake and this gorgeous bird was there to greet you
August 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pleased you are able to get to the lake again aand see this beautiful swan ! fav
August 22nd, 2023
