Previous
I Spy A Swan ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3521

I Spy A Swan ~


As I snapped this photo this beauty turned to look at me!
Since my time in hospital this is only the second time I have been to the lake,
I was so happy to see this swan.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A rare sight and a beautiful bird!
August 22nd, 2023  
JackieR ace
So pleased you got to the lake and this gorgeous bird was there to greet you
August 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pleased you are able to get to the lake again aand see this beautiful swan ! fav
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise