Previous
Soaking Up The Winter Sunshine~ . by happysnaps
Photo 3520

Soaking Up The Winter Sunshine~ .

Our resident blue tongue lizard was so warm in the sun he/she allowed me up close to measure him/her at 42cms.

Such a beauty ~
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
I was so taken with your dark orange crocus type flowers I had to take a second look to find your little lizard!! He is a beauty - ,
August 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, it almost looks like a snake! Great capture!
August 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
42cm?! That's longer than a ruler!!
August 21st, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Isn't he just beautiful. Blue tongue lizards can grow up to 60cms & as you can see they love sunning themselves & become quite drowsy. 🌞
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful capture fav
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise