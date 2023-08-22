Sign up
Previous
Photo 3520
Soaking Up The Winter Sunshine~ .
Our resident blue tongue lizard was so warm in the sun he/she allowed me up close to measure him/her at 42cms.
Such a beauty ~
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
6
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5521
photos
76
followers
75
following
964% complete
View this month »
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st August 2023 3:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
lizard.
,
garden.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I was so taken with your dark orange crocus type flowers I had to take a second look to find your little lizard!! He is a beauty - ,
August 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, it almost looks like a snake! Great capture!
August 21st, 2023
JackieR
ace
42cm?! That's longer than a ruler!!
August 21st, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Isn't he just beautiful. Blue tongue lizards can grow up to 60cms & as you can see they love sunning themselves & become quite drowsy. 🌞
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful capture fav
August 22nd, 2023
