Previous
Photo 3519
Cattleya Orchid .. A Gift ~
From a friend....
A glorious colour!
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
4
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th August 2023 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gift.
,
friend.
,
orchid.
,
flower..
,
cattleya.
Corinne C
ace
Superb close up
August 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! such a beauty !
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
August 20th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
What a gorgeous capture
August 20th, 2023
