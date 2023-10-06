Previous
On The Other Side Of The Lake ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3565

On The Other Side Of The Lake ~

Many varieties of duck & foliage.
a few Ibis.

Had my big lens fully extended.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So many different ducks!
October 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A variety of water birds ! - nice shot!
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise