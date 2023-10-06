Sign up
Previous
Photo 3565
On The Other Side Of The Lake ~
Many varieties of duck & foliage.
a few Ibis.
Had my big lens fully extended.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
duck
,
trees.
,
lake.
,
ducks.
,
reflection.
Corinne C
ace
So many different ducks!
October 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A variety of water birds ! - nice shot!
October 5th, 2023
