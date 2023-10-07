Sign up
Previous
Photo 3566
Hippeastrum ~
Gorgeous Blooms.
Saw single bulbs on sale not named.
Bought one to pop in with my friends b'day pressy..
A very pretty result!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
5
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5567
photos
76
followers
75
following
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th October 2023 1:52pm
gift.
,
flower.
,
friend.
,
lily.
,
bloom.
,
hippeastrum.
Barb
ace
Spectacular blooms and marvelous deep color!
October 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Stunning blooms
October 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Very pretty and they last long!
October 6th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my. How gorgeous!
October 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely!
October 7th, 2023
