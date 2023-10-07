Previous
Hippeastrum ~ by happysnaps
Hippeastrum ~


Gorgeous Blooms.

Saw single bulbs on sale not named.
Bought one to pop in with my friends b'day pressy..

A very pretty result!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb ace
Spectacular blooms and marvelous deep color!
October 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Stunning blooms
October 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Very pretty and they last long!
October 6th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my. How gorgeous!
October 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely!
October 7th, 2023  
