Hoya Royal Hawaiian Purple ~ by happysnaps
Hoya Royal Hawaiian Purple ~

My hoya has very little care lavished on it.
but, continues to bloom each year.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
What a lovely flower. It looks quite waxy.
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
October 7th, 2023  
