Previous
Photo 3568
Bright Colors In My Back Garden ~
Lorikeets & red bottle brush make a big splash of color.
The warm weather has brought the beautiful callistemon flowers out quite early.
They can however flower at any time of year!
Mine badly needs to be cut back.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5569
photos
76
followers
75
following
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th October 2023 1:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
red.
,
bird.
,
lorikeet.
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful and so colorful!
October 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023
