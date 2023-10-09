Previous
Bright Colors In My Back Garden ~ by happysnaps
Bright Colors In My Back Garden ~

Lorikeets & red bottle brush make a big splash of color.

The warm weather has brought the beautiful callistemon flowers out quite early.

They can however flower at any time of year!
Mine badly needs to be cut back.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful and so colorful!
October 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023  
