Previous
Photo 3569
Blue Water Lilies ~
flourish in the local creek & always "catch my eye."
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
5
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5570
photos
76
followers
75
following
977% complete
View this month »
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th October 2023 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
blue.
,
reflection.
,
lily.
,
creek.
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2023
Barb
ace
This is gorgeous!
October 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beauitufl
October 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - love the way they stand up so prouf out of the water! - such a delightful colour !
October 9th, 2023
