Blue Water Lilies ~ by happysnaps
Blue Water Lilies ~

flourish in the local creek & always "catch my eye."
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lovely
October 9th, 2023  
This is gorgeous!
October 9th, 2023  
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023  
Beauitufl
October 9th, 2023  
Beautiful - love the way they stand up so prouf out of the water! - such a delightful colour !
October 9th, 2023  
