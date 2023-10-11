Sign up
Previous
Photo 3570
Beautiful Clouds ~
we are driving home from my Cardiologist with a good report! I am a passenger now!
My ECG showed my heart rhythm is almost back to normal on the meds I have been prescribed.
Three months after leaving hospital after my scare.
I am feeling very blessed..
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5571
photos
76
followers
75
following
Tags
heart.
,
clouds.
,
sky.
,
doctor.
Corinne C
ace
Interesting clouds
October 10th, 2023
