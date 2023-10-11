Previous
Beautiful Clouds ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3570

Beautiful Clouds ~

we are driving home from my Cardiologist with a good report! I am a passenger now!

My ECG showed my heart rhythm is almost back to normal on the meds I have been prescribed.

Three months after leaving hospital after my scare.

I am feeling very blessed..
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Interesting clouds
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise