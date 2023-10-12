Previous
Just Two Little Doves ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3571

Just Two Little Doves ~

Peaceful doves I think? With ruffled feathers as it was very windy.

Spent too much time capturing these two & too many blurred shots as they move so quickly.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely textures on the feathers.
October 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
They look as though they are out for a stroll.
October 11th, 2023  
