Previous
Photo 3571
Just Two Little Doves ~
Peaceful doves I think? With ruffled feathers as it was very windy.
Spent too much time capturing these two & too many blurred shots as they move so quickly.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
7th October 2023 5:26am
flower.
reflection.
bird.
wind.
feathers.
dove.
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely textures on the feathers.
October 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
They look as though they are out for a stroll.
October 11th, 2023
