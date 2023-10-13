Sign up
Previous
Photo 3572
Just Waiting For Me & My Camera ~
This water dragon beauty was posing beautifully!
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5573
photos
76
followers
75
following
978% complete
View this month »
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th October 2023 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
lizard.
,
rock.
,
dragon.
,
tail.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - a lovely little find!
October 12th, 2023
