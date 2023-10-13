Previous
Just Waiting For Me & My Camera ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3572

Just Waiting For Me & My Camera ~


This water dragon beauty was posing beautifully!
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - a lovely little find!
October 12th, 2023  
