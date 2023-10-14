Sign up
Previous
Photo 3573
Blue Water Lily Creek ~
A little overgrown .. but ...
I do love the bridge crossing the creek.
This is where I photograph the blue water lilies Very close to home!
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5574
photos
76
followers
75
following
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
12th October 2023 3:02pm
Tags
water.
,
bridge.
,
reflection.
,
rocks.
,
lily.
,
creek.
Joan Robillard
ace
A lovely scene
October 13th, 2023
