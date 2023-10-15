Previous
After a Rain Shower ~ by happysnaps
After a Rain Shower ~


Looked out the back door & saw these Bottle Brush flowers glistening.

Very little rain, just enough to water the flowers!
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beautiful
October 14th, 2023  
Lovely
October 14th, 2023  
