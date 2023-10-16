Previous
Our "Waiting Time" View ~ . by happysnaps
Our "Waiting Time" View ~ .

Our dear friend was very ill & we were sitting with her daughter waiting for the Dr to come!

1 1/2 hours drag by & 2 cups of tea to help.

Eventually Dr came & after a week in ICU we were told she would be OK....Such Relief!


Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a relief!
October 15th, 2023  
