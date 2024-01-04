Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3656
Going Fishing ~
Always some bird life to make visiting the lake a joy!
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5659
photos
73
followers
73
following
1002% complete
View this month »
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th December 2023 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
fish.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
bird.
,
heron.
Babs
ace
He looks like he is on a mission. Hope he gets a fish
January 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and reflection, was he successful?
January 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close