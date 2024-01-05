Previous
Next
If You Have A Scratch ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3657

If You Have A Scratch ~

This maggie had a huge scratch which lasted minutes.
I liked the look in his eye..
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous action capture and focus on the eye.
January 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks as though he is enjoying his scratch
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise