Photo 3657
If You Have A Scratch ~
This maggie had a huge scratch which lasted minutes.
I liked the look in his eye..
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5659
photos
73
followers
73
following
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th January 2024 11:09am
Tags
eye
,
garden.
,
bird.
,
magpie.
,
itch.
,
scratch.
Diana
ace
Fabulous action capture and focus on the eye.
January 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks as though he is enjoying his scratch
January 6th, 2024
