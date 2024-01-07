Sign up
Previous
Photo 3659
Going Separate Ways ~
Mum & dad off to eat some seed offered!
Almost fully grown cygnets gliding on down the lake..
Taken a week ago.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5660
photos
73
followers
73
following
1002% complete
View this month »
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st December 2023 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
swan.
,
cygnet.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful pastoral image
January 7th, 2024
