Previous
Photo 3660
Just One Water Bird ~
A short drive to the lake to see the swans.
One lonely water hen foraging among the reeds etc on the edge of the lake.
Couldn't find the swans! This was taken from the car window.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
water.
lake.
hen.
reeds.
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 7th, 2024
Corinne C
Lovely
January 7th, 2024
