Photo 3663
The Resting Place ~
These two seemed so relaxed..
Taken a little further on from yesterdays photo..
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5664
photos
73
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
7th January 2024 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
reflection.
,
bird.
,
birds.
,
rock.
,
pigeon.
