Previous
An Unusual Pair ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3664

An Unusual Pair ~

Have seen these two before at the lake.
Always together.

The first time I have had a decent shot of them.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise