Previous
Photo 3683
Peaceful ~
So calm & tranquil.......
This water hen bobbed up & down in the rippling water for the longest time.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5684
photos
73
followers
73
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th January 2024 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lake.
,
ripples.
,
hen.
Lou Ann
ace
Not a care in the world! Lovely capture.
January 31st, 2024
