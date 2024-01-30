Previous
Almost Synchronised ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3682

Almost Synchronised ~

These beauties always amuse & delight!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice capture
January 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What fun birds !!
January 29th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Such colorful birds! It has been cloudy and damp for days in Chicago- what a treat to see a picture of rainbow lorikeets!
January 29th, 2024  
