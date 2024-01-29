Previous
Cat’s Whiskers ..Orthosiphon aristatus ~ by happysnaps
Cat’s Whiskers ..Orthosiphon aristatus ~


Shrub to 1metre tall & 1 metre across.

Fast growing perennial shrub with open habit, leaves to 5cm long.

With dense heads of beautiful white, pink or lavender & sometimes blue flowers with long unique “cat whisker-like” stamens.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 29th, 2024  
