Previous
Photo 3680
Such A Beautiful Pose ~
A short drive to the lake & we were rewarded to see this beauty " taking a bow."
Just at the right moment!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
3
4
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5681
photos
73
followers
73
following
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
27th January 2024 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
reflection.
,
bow.
,
swan.
,
ripple.
Beverley
ace
Perfect timing, fabulous to see.
Almost like she’s performing for you…
January 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
You could turn it into a ballet, Swan Lake maybe, ha ha. fav
January 27th, 2024
Almost like she’s performing for you…