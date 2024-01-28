Previous
Such A Beautiful Pose ~ by happysnaps
Such A Beautiful Pose ~

A short drive to the lake & we were rewarded to see this beauty " taking a bow."

Just at the right moment!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beverley ace
Perfect timing, fabulous to see.
Almost like she’s performing for you…
January 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
You could turn it into a ballet, Swan Lake maybe, ha ha. fav
January 27th, 2024  
