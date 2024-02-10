Sign up
Photo 3693
Duck On A Mission ~
I have never seen a duck move so fast.
The water churned.
I loved the reflection.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
5
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd February 2024 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
reflection.
,
duck.
,
splash.
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my goodness! He’s really moving!
February 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous capture of movement, nice reflection too
February 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous action shot.
February 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the movement with the waves generated behind. I wonder what made it move so fast.
February 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is peddling like mad isn't he.
February 10th, 2024
