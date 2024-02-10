Previous
Duck On A Mission ~ by happysnaps
Duck On A Mission ~

I have never seen a duck move so fast.
I loved the reflection.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness! He’s really moving!
February 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous capture of movement, nice reflection too
February 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous action shot.
February 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the movement with the waves generated behind. I wonder what made it move so fast.
February 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is peddling like mad isn't he.
February 10th, 2024  
