Photo 3694
Bouquet From My Son ~
to cheer me up.. they are so beautiful !
Recently I had a nasty fall & am still recovering.
Hurt my hip, shoulder & head as I fell on the tiled floor.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5695
photos
72
followers
72
following
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful bouquet. Wishing you a fast recovery!
February 10th, 2024
JackieR
ace
That's lovely! Hope you're on the mend Val
February 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorgeous… positive wishes and energy for speedy recovery… be patient with yourself.
February 10th, 2024
