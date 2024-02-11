Previous
Bouquet From My Son ~ by happysnaps
Bouquet From My Son ~

to cheer me up.. they are so beautiful !

Recently I had a nasty fall & am still recovering.
Hurt my hip, shoulder & head as I fell on the tiled floor.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful bouquet. Wishing you a fast recovery!
February 10th, 2024  
JackieR ace
That's lovely! Hope you're on the mend Val
February 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo gorgeous… positive wishes and energy for speedy recovery… be patient with yourself.
February 10th, 2024  
