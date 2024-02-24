Sign up
Previous
Photo 3707
Just Caught Him ~
Late afternoon & they suddenly all flew off. Just managed to catch this one.
I was so pleased to Just catch this Corella in flight...
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5708
photos
72
followers
72
following
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st February 2024 3:55pm
Tags
bird.
,
corella.
,
flight.
Elyse Klemchuk
The more I look at this bird, the more I notice! His eye and beak, his fail feathers, the color on the under-side of his wings! I really like when that happens with a picture.
February 23rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous!
February 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful shot… I agrée so much with Elyse - beautiful detail
February 23rd, 2024
George
ace
Superb capture.
February 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 23rd, 2024
