Just Caught Him ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3707

Just Caught Him ~

Late afternoon & they suddenly all flew off. Just managed to catch this one.


I was so pleased to Just catch this Corella in flight...
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Elyse Klemchuk
The more I look at this bird, the more I notice! His eye and beak, his fail feathers, the color on the under-side of his wings! I really like when that happens with a picture.
February 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous!
February 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful shot… I agrée so much with Elyse - beautiful detail
February 23rd, 2024  
George ace
Superb capture.
February 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 23rd, 2024  
