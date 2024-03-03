Previous
Bottom's Up ~ by happysnaps
Bottom's Up ~

a quick stop at the lake & was delighted to find these ducks.

The two each end obliged by diving to feed!
3rd March 2024

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's so good - synchronised!
March 3rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice bookends.
March 3rd, 2024  
