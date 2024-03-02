Previous
Dichorisandra thyrsiflora - Blue Ginger ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3714

Dichorisandra thyrsiflora - Blue Ginger ~

Blue Ginger is a beautiful ornamental that produces bright flowers during Summer and Autumn.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1017% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh it is beautiful!
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise