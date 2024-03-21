Previous
Reflection ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3733

Reflection ~


I wonder if this Heron has a stiff/sore neck......
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1022% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture. Lovely shot.
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise