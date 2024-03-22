Previous
Juvenile Butcherbird ~ by happysnaps
Juvenile Butcherbird ~

drinking from the bird bath!

Until I came out with my camera...
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
A lovely portrait
March 21st, 2024  
Ooh ! how sweet , sitting there with his head held high ! and surrounded by beautiful shrubs ! fav
March 21st, 2024  
