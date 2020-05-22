Previous
Next
Bird Bath...Sculpture In A Rock ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1791

Bird Bath...Sculpture In A Rock ~

If you look carefully you will see , far right, there is a bubbler...beautiful.
At Botanic Gardens.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful textures and tones.
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise