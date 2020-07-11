Previous
Next
Spotted On My Walks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1841

Spotted On My Walks ~

Thought these were all so cute sitting in windows as I passed.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise