Common Laurel by happyteg
76 / 365

Common Laurel

Whilst walking Honey I was taken aback by the aroma from this common Laurel bush. On closer inspection I was amazed to see what a beautiful flower spike it produces. Absolutely captivating!
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Terry Gibson

@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
20% complete

Photo Details

Mallory ace
This is beautiful and I love the bokeh.
March 19th, 2024  
