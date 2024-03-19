Sign up
76 / 365
Common Laurel
Whilst walking Honey I was taken aback by the aroma from this common Laurel bush. On closer inspection I was amazed to see what a beautiful flower spike it produces. Absolutely captivating!
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Terry Gibson
ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
nature
Mallory
ace
This is beautiful and I love the bokeh.
March 19th, 2024
