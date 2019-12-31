Previous
Happy New Year! by harbie
Photo 1789

Happy New Year!

Pikes Peak covered in snow. This is from the opposite side that we see Pikes Peak from our house. Hope you all have a Happy and Blessed New Year! I enjoy this group so much!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Harbie

@harbie
Boo ace
Glad you are staying...always fun to see who stays and who has a break...yes, a break, they all come back in the end...hahaha Happy new Year!
January 1st, 2020  
