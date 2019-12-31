Sign up
Photo 1789
Happy New Year!
Pikes Peak covered in snow. This is from the opposite side that we see Pikes Peak from our house. Hope you all have a Happy and Blessed New Year! I enjoy this group so much!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Boo
ace
Glad you are staying...always fun to see who stays and who has a break...yes, a break, they all come back in the end...hahaha Happy new Year!
January 1st, 2020
