Previous
Photo 2987
Our Buddy
One of the four squirrels that live in our yard and live our bird feeders. I really love them. They are so fun to watch!
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
0
0
Harbie
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2987
photos
53
followers
61
following
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
Views
0
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
4th April 2024 12:54pm
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
animals
,
outside
,
animal
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
squirrels
