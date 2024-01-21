Previous
No one Saw Me Up There! by harbie
No one Saw Me Up There!

We have 2 sets of squirrels that like our bird feeders. Two are grey squirrels and 2 are black. This guy jumps on and off the feeder doing acrobatics. Our other feeder they can climb up. I loved his tail! Thanks so much for viewing!
Harbie

I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
